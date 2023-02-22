Kogi Accountant General Joins Guber Race, Friends Pick His Nomination Forms





Accountant general of Kogi State, Alhaji Jubril Momoh, has thrown his hat into the ring to contest the governorship election in the state under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Kogi State governorship election is billed to hold in the state on November 10 this year.

Momoh’s nomination and expression of interest forms were purchased for him yesterday by his committee of friends led by a former commissioner in the state, Hon Ebije Paul, and a chieftain of the APC in the state, Hon Abdulazeez Raji, at the APC national secretariat, Abuja

The group which thronged the APC national secretariat Abuja in their numbers caused a gridlock within the premises of the Buhari House.

Speaking with journalists after picking the forms, On his part, Ebije said Governor Bello had in the past seven years groomed leaders, which rightly is a fundamental duty of any leader to reproduce other leaders as expected.

“But while many were groomed, our man, Jibril Momoh distinguished himself by…





Source: Leadership Newspaper