Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: UK To Impose Visa Ban On Perpetrators Of Violence





The United Kingdom (UK) has threatened to take action against those who will perpetrate election violence and other anti-democratic behaviour including hate speech as Nigeria heads to the 2023 general elections.

The UK Minister of State for Development & Africa, Right Hon Andrew Mitchell, said this in a statement on Tuesday, stressing that the sanctions will include Visa ban or other penalties under the UK human rights sanctions regime.

He condemned any action that will undermine the transparent and peaceful elections, adding that Nigeria’s democratic consolidation and stability depends on free, fair, credible elections.

Part of the statement reads: “Nigeria matters to the UK, and we are following the run up to these Presidential, National Assembly and Gubernatorial elections very closely. Over the last two months I have met four of the presidential candidates and the Chairman of INEC, and emphasised our support for the process and our commitment to a strong relationship between…





Source: Leadership Newspaper