Nigeria’s Election Matters To The World, Say Blinken, Others





The United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and other US senior officials such as Linda Thomas Greenfield, have stated the importance the US and the world attached to this weekend’s Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as the March 11 governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in Nigeria.

In a short video message to Nigerians on Wednesday ahead of the polls, the US officials called on Nigerians to exercise their constitutional right in a manner that will ensure a peaceful conduct of free, fair and transparent elections in the country that will reflect the will of the people.

The US Officials said, “Nigeria’s constitution like America’s begins with a simple and profound idea ‘We the people’ and during this election, you the people of Nigeria have a chance to make your voices heard, to choose your future.

“The US does not support any individual candidate for office but we strongly support a peaceful election that reflects the will of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper