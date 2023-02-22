No Time To Unite Nigeria Than Now – NIMASA DG





Director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has said that there is no other time to unite Nigeria than now.

Jamoh said Nigerians, irrespective of their religious and ethnic affiliations, should come together to rescue the country during this critical period.

The NIMASA DG stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, when he was conferred with an honorary chieftaincy title of Baatona of Akure Kingdom by Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.

Jamoh said for him, a northerner, to have been honoured with a chieftaincy title in Yoruba land was an indication that Nigeria’s unity was sacrosanct and non-negotiable.

He said Nigerians should be good to one another and the society at large to achieve a country that everybody desired.

While expressing appreciation for finding him worthy of the honour, he promised to contribute to the growth and development of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He announced a scholarship award for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper