Show Us Your NYSC Cert, Group Challenges Enugu PDP Gov’ship Candidate





The Rule of Law and Justice Initiative, and Enugu Progressive Forum, have challenged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, to show his NYSC certificate or withdraw from the race.

At a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the Media and Publicity Secretary of the Forum, Cynthia Mbakwe, said their prayers have been answered by a court and the police have been directed to investigate the allegation.

According to her, a forged NYSC certificate to INEC is in contravention of Section 182(1)(j) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

She said by Section 182(1)(j),of the 1999 Constitution as amended, the Constitution provides: ‘No person shall be qualified for election to the office of Governor of a State if he has presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission.’

She said: “We now, therefore, challenge Peter Ndubuisi Mbah to make available his copy of the NYSC Certificate in his…





Source: Leadership Newspaper