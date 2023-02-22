U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles Defeat Egypt 1-0 





The Flying Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday defeated the Young Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0, to record their first win at the ongoing U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Solomon Agbalaka scored the lone goal through a header to give the seven-time champions the much needed victory, and get their campaign on track.

After losing their opening match at the tournament to Senegal, Nigeria knew they could not afford to stumble against Egypt on matchday two.

But the Young Pharaohs were equally desperate for a win after managing a disappointing goalless draw with Mozambique in the tournament opener.

And the Egyptians were the team on the front foot for most of the encounter, asking questions of the Nigerian defence time and again.

After a cagey first half where only one shot on target was recorded, Egypt came out smoking in the second half with a frequent wave of attack.

But Nigeria will have goalkeeper Chijioke Aniagboso to thank for keeping the Flying Eagles in the game, with the youngster…





Source: Leadership Newspaper