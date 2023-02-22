Yoruba Global Council Endorses Tinubu





A foremost Diaspora-based Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Yoruba Global Council, has endorsed the candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

According to Professor Lere Amusan, the spokesman of the Yoruba Global Council and Prince Segun Akanni, The General Secretary, it has become imperative for Yoruba sons and daughters to rally round Tinubu for victory at the poll given the wrong speculations and misconceptions being expressed in certain quarters about Tinubu’s personality.

“Tinubu only, among the top three candidates for the February 25 presidential election, possesses the required standard in education, exposure and experience to move Nigerians out her present challenges and provide Nigerians a new lease of life in line with his campaign slogan, ‘Renewed Hope,” posit Amusan and Akanni, adding that YGC is throwing its support for Tinubu in line with its core mandate of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper