2023 Elections: PDP Campaign Council Raises Alarm Over Alleged Kogi Govt-sponsored Militia





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council has raised the alarm over alleged formation of a militia group to intimidate political opponents during the upcoming 2023 general elections by the Kogi State government.

Spokesperson and Director, Public Affairs, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, who raised the alarm in a terse statement accompanied by a short video of the militia men during a training session, on Thursday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene by investigating the nefarious plan for violence during the elections.

The PDP Campaign spokesperson noted that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State had been threatening violence, adding that the PDP will, however, defend its votes as it was already ahead of the Governor’s sinister motive.

“This is allegedly the militia that the Kogi State Government is preparing for the election. Everyone will recall the killings and violence that heralded the last election. The Governor has…





Source: Leadership Newspaper