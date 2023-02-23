2023 Polls: Gov Emmanuel Urges Voters To Freely Exercise Their Franchise     





Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has called on eligible voters in the State to turn out enmass to ensure their due accreditation and participation in the voting process during the next Saturday’s elections.

Governor Emmanuel made the call on Tuesday when he led the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful to a campaign rally at Nsit Ubium, the Local Government of the party’s gubernatorial flag bearer, Pastor Umo Eno.

The Governor, who described the rally as home coming for Pastor Umo Eno, emphasised on the power of the electorate, pointing out that the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) empowers the electorate to elect leaders of their choice and advised them against selling it, irrespective of the inducement.

The state party leader reminded them of the need to wait at the various units to ensure that results are transmitted electronically from the unit to wards and the Local Government for collation and further transmission to the national electoral center.

“Please no…





Source: Leadership Newspaper