2023 Polls: I’ll Be Neutral As I Was In Edo, Ekiti, Anambra, Osun – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, assured the presidential candidates in Saturday’s election of a level playing ground, saying he will adopt a neutral position as he had earlier done in off-season governorship elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Edo, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, and Anambra states.

LEADERSHIP recalls that candidates of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) won the governorship polls in those states.

The president made this comment yesterday during the signing of a peace accord by all the presidential candidates, including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, facilitated by the Kukah Centre and the National Peace Committee (NPC).

He also warned that he would not condone any breakdown of the law and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper