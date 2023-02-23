Cash Crunch: Shop Owners Make Brisk Business With POS, Electronic Transfers





Shop owners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja are recording brisk sales following the introduction of the cashless policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and its attendant hiccups.

Some of them who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday, said they were recording tremendous sales through the use of Point of Sale (POS) machines, and electronic transfers for payments of goods since the policy was implemented.

NAN discovered that the policy favours traders who had in the past gotten used to using POS for payments in spite of its network hitches.

Mr Sunday Ahmadu, who operates a mini supermarket along Jukwoyi road, said that his sales had tripled within this period, especially after the phasing out of the old naira notes.

According to Ahmadu, a lot of customers who patronise him, prefer to buy in bulk and pay at once, through online transfer because of the seamless payment process he provides.

“I have four accounts; Zenith, FCMB, GT and Access banks,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper