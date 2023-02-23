Commendations, As CACOVID Winds Down With N12bn Donation





As the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) winds down, President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the initiative of private sector operators.

He said the contributions he has received from the Coalition so far has elevated his status among other Presidents of the world.

The president, who spoke in Abuja, while receiving a parting donation of N12 billion security equipment for the Military and the Nigeria Police from the leadership of CACOVID, said his government had received so much support from the private sector in addressing social ills in the country.

Items handed over to the president by the Coalition members included 100 Tata 14 ton Troop carriers, 100 Tata 12 ton Troop carriers, 86 Toyota pick-up trucks, 64 Nissan Navara pick-up trucks with their spare parts, 13,000 helmets as well as 13,000 bullet proof vests.

Recall that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had also rated CACOVID as the third largest contributor in the world to the fight against COVID-19…





Source: Leadership Newspaper