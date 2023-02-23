Court Bars Imo Govt, Military, DSS From Arresting CUPP Spokesman





The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has restrained the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma, acting through or together with the Police, the State Security Service, Ebubeagu Security Network and other security agencies from framing up, inviting, arresting, detaining or charging the opposition Spokesperson and PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, with any trumped-up charges or allegations of commission of offences of treasonable felony, terrorism, murder, arson, kidnapping, publishing of seditious materials and other threats to national security.

In a ruling on an Exparte application brought by the CUPP Spokesperson, the Judge also granted prayers for substituted service of the originating processes on the Governor of Imo State and the Ebubeagu Security Network to be served through any adult staff of the Imo State Liaison office in Abuja.

Ugochinyere who has been attacked by armed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper