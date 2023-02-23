Don’t Use Firearms, Siren, Bouncers, NSCDC Warns New PGCs





Commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi has warned 15 newly licensed private guard companies (PGCs) and other existing ones against bearing or using arms, sirens, bouncers, and other equipment prohibited by the Private Guard Companies Act.

Audi, who also warned PGC operators to desist from using their operating licences for profits alone , charged them to utilise the opportunity by contributing their quota to national security, especially during the forthcoming polls , and advised them to seek assistance from the Corps whenever they are faced with challenging situations.

Audi, in a statement by the corps director of public relations, commandant Olusola Odumosu, charged the newly licensed PGCs to take advantage of the timing of their licensing, which coincides with the country’s 2023 general elections to hit the ground running in terms of security provisions.

While cautioning that their licences are not transferable, he…





Source: Leadership Newspaper