GDP Growth Falls To 3.1% In 2022 As Oil, Industry Sectors Shrink – NBS





Nigeria’s annual Gross Domestic Product, (GDP) grew by 3.1 per cent in 2022, representing a 0.3 percentage point decline from the 3.4 per cent recorded in 2021.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its latest release said that the GDP decline follows lower performance of the agricultural sector occasioned by the impact of severe incidences of flood experienced across the country.

It however said that the GDP growth in the fourth quarter of last year, rose to 3.52 per cent from 2.25 per cent in third quarter of 2022.

The improved GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven mainly by the Services sector, which recorded a growth of 5.69 per cent and contributed 56.27 per cent to the aggregate GDP.

The NBS report said “Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 3.52 per cent, year-on-year, in real terms in the fourth quarter of 2022, following a growth of 2.25 per cent in the third quarter of 2022 and 3.98 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021. The performance…





Source: Leadership Newspaper