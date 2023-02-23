Joseph Tarka Varsity Gets First Alumnus As VC





Governing council of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi has appointed Prof Isaac Nathaniel Itodo as the 7th vice chancellor of the school. He was also the pioneer president of the University Alumni Association (UAMAA) now JOSTUMAA.

Itodo whose tenure took effect from February 17, 2023, succeeded Prof Richard Kimbir, whose tenure as VC ended on October 19, 2022.

Announcing the appointment, the pro-chancellor and chairman of the council, Hon. Edith Chidimma Uwajumogwu, said the new VC, a world-class agricultural engineer, is the first alumnus of the University to be appointed as VC since the University was established in 1988.

According to Uwajumogwu, Prof Itodo emerged vice chancellor among 16 candidates through a credible and open process.

She stated that 18 applications were received following the advertisement, and the applicants were screened, with 16 candidates shortlisted.

The chairman said, “The choice of Prof. Itodo was unanimous after he emerged with the highest…





Source: Leadership Newspaper