JUST-IN: Labour Party State Chairmen Give 12-hour Ultimatum Over Marginalisation, Non-mobilisation





A couple of days before the presidential election slated for February 25, the chairman of Gombe State chapter of Labour Party (LP) and coordinating chairman for 36 States of the federation, Alh Sani Abdulsalam, has alleged that party’s executives in the North were being marginalised.

Giving the party 12-hour ultimatum, Abdusalam called for the immediate release of all money budgeted by the party for the 2023 election logistics.

Alleging undemocratic internal activities of the party’s presidential candidate, he said Peter Obi may fail in the polls if the party does not revert the trends.

He lamented that the party has failed to recognise the important role of the 36 state chapters’ leadership but would rather chose to work with cronies and support groups.

Abdulsalam, who spoke on behalf of others such as: the chairman of Yobe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammad Bukar; and the national vice chairman, North-East, Alhaji Mohammed Alkaji, during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper