Legendary Football Commentator Motson Dies At 77





John Motson, the BBC football commentator who was one of the most well-known voices in British sport for 50 years, has died. He was 77.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that John Motson OBE died peacefully in his sleep today,” a statement from Motson’s family read on Thursday.

Fondly known as “Motty,” Motson commentated on games for Britain’s national broadcaster from 1968-2018, covering 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals.

He commentated on almost 2,500 televised games, the BBC said.

Motson was known for his passion and knowledge of football and was synonymous with wearing a sheepskin coat in the commentary box.

In 2001, Motson received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for services to sports broadcasting.

“Deeply saddened to hear that John Motson has died,” former England striker and now Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker said on Twitter.

“A quite brilliant commentator and the voice of football in this country for generations. He’ll…





Source: Leadership Newspaper