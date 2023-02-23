Less Than 48 Hours To Elections, APC Accuses Newly Deployed AIG, 4 CPs Of Visiting Wike





Less than 48 hours to the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has accused the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Abutu Yaro and four Commissioners of Police (CPs) deployed to the state to conduct the elections, of visiting the private residence of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The four Commissioners include Yomi Olanrewaju, Samuel Musa, Lanre B. Sikiru, and Aderemi Adeoye, coordinating the state headquarters of the Police Command.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday, spokesman of the APC Campaign Council in the state, Sogbeye Eli, said based on the visit, the party has lost confidence in the Police in the State.

Eli said: “As a corollary to the immediate above, Wike and his foot-soldiers have perfected the art of compromising State institutions with a dubious appropriation of the commonwealth of our State. They dole out billions and hundreds of millions in Naira and hard foreign…





Source: Leadership Newspaper