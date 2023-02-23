Osinbajo Boards Maiden Test Flight To Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport In Ogun





The construction and development of critical infrastructure that will transform the economy and create more job opportunities for citizens is one way to build a modern and prosperous future for all Nigerians, says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this on Thursday in his remarks at the maiden test flight into the recently constructed Gateway Agro Cargo International Airport in Iperu, Ikenne local government area of Ogun State.

“This is how we build a modern, prosperous future for all Nigerians. I have no doubt that the culture of innovation and progress that the Gateway Agro Cargo International Airport has already brought will continue to motivate the people of Ogun State even more,” the VP said at the momentous occasion.

According to the Vice President, in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, the State “is now poised to provide facilities for a world-class economic zone,” because beyond being a fulfilment of a vision, the airport project “is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper