Polls: Nigerian Students’ Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu For President





A meeting of the national stakeholders or the Nigerian students’ communities, has just endorsed the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming Saturday’s election.

The decision was taken after an intensive meeting which ended Thursday evening in Abuja.

The students’ stakeholders said Tinubu can be trusted in the management of students’ affairs and human capital development.

In a statement signed by the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Umar Barambu; National Secretary; Vice President; the National Vice President Special Duties, Usman Kankia; NANS Senate President; NAUS President; NAPS President, NANCES President; MSS President; Vice President of Northern Students Union Government, and Foundation of Christian Students, among others, they said Tinubu’s track record was believeable.

The statement said: “By the magnitude of infrastructure…





Source: Leadership Newspaper