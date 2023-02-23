Security Atmosphere Right For Presidential, NASS Elections – Security Council 





The National Security Council (NSC) has expressed satisfaction with the level of security across the country, insisting that the presidential and National Assembly elections will hold as scheduled, in a safe atmosphere.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the meeting of the council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

According to them, the members of the council expressed satisfaction with the situation and agreed that the elections are good to go.

Malami said the meeting was fully briefed by the Chief of Defence Staff, the three Service Chiefs, the IGP and heads of other security agencies, about their readiness to provide the necessary security back-up for the Saturday’s polls.

He said flowing from this, the Council gave a marching order that the February 25 elections should hold as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper