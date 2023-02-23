Synagogue Church Donates £10,000 To Türkiye/Syria Earthquake Victims





The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) and its Emmanuel TV partner, have donated £10,000 (N9milion), as a relief support to the victims of recent earthquake that devastated some parts of Turkiye and Syria.

LEADERSHIP reports that the 7.8 magnitude earthquake occured on February 6, 2023, shocked the world with its volume of destruction to lives and properties. This was followed by other devastating twin earthquakes which leaves thousands dead, injured and homeless.

It was the 6th most deadly natural disaster this century after the 2005 tremor which killed about 73,000 in Pakistan.

However, in Turkiye, some 4.6 million children living in the Turkish provinces were badly hit by the disaster, leaving the country in disarray of a gigantic humanitarian needs.

The Turkish community groups living in the UK particularly in Hackney and Haringey Boroughs of North London have since mobilised themselves into raising donations and relief items to Turkey. Over 200,000 people were…





Source: Leadership Newspaper