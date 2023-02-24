2023 Elections: Group Applauds PDP, Atiku On Successful Campaign





The alliance of the centre-right political parties in the continent, the Democrat Union of Africa (DUA), has applauded the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for leading an incredible campaign in their mission to recover Nigeria from the economic, security and governance woes.

This is as Nigerians will be heading to the polls slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023, to elect a new President, Senators, and Members of the House of Representatives.

The group said it was pleased to learn about the clearly stated PDP Recovery Plan because Nigeria is too important to the Africa continent.

According to the union, the PDP presidential candidate has demonstrated his awareness of how crucial it was to restructure Nigeria’s government in order to boost productivity.

More importantly, the DUA commended PDP and its presidential candidate for comprehending that restructuring can only be accomplished through a concerted handshake between…





Source: Leadership Newspaper