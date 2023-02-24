2023 Polls: Accidental Discharge, Compromise To Attract Dismissal, NSCDC CG Tells Personnel





As the long-awaited 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections kick off Saturday, February 25, 2023, the Commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has warned his officers and men to avoid accidental discharge with their weapons, stressing that such act would be considered a capital offence that will warrant outright dismissal from the Corps.

Dr. Audi also cautioned his men and officers mobilised for election duties to vehemently resist any form of compromise from political actors, as anyone found wanting would not be spared.

He emphatically cautioned officers against indiscriminate use of firearms and reiterated that accidental discharge is unacceptable under his watch.

This warning was contained in a statement issued by the Corps’ director of public relations, Commandant Olusola Odumosu, Friday, in Abuja.

He said, “Let me warn all personnel, most especially, the arms bearers, to allow the rules of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper