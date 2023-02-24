2023 Polls: EFCC Intercepts N32.4m New Notes For Vote Buying In Lagos





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has intercepted N32,400, 000.00 cash allegedly meant for vote buying in Lagos State.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos zonal command of the anti-graft agency on Friday.

Uwujaren further stated in a statement that an unnamed suspect arrested in connection with the money is currently being questioned at the EFCC office.

Part of the statement reads: “The massive operation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to deter vote trading and other financial malfeasance ahead of tomorrow’s presidential and national assembly elections may have begun paying dividends with the interception in Lagos of the sum of N32,400,000 allegedly suspected to be used for vote buying in Lagos.

“The suspect involved has been taken into custody for further questioning

“The chairman of the Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa has implored all personnel of the Commission deployed for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper