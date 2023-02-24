2023 Polls: Local Airlines To Shut Down Operations On Election Day





Ahead of Saturday, February 25 general elections, local airlines in the country have announced shutdown of operations on election day.

LEADERSHIP gathered that while some airlines will shut down only on election day, others included the next day after elections as no flight day.

Already, Ibom Air has put out a statement to this effect, saying it won’t operate on election day.

“This is to inform you that Ibom Air will not be operating on Saturday, 25th February, 2023. This is due to the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to take place on this day. Normal operations will commence on 26th February, 2023,” the statement by Ibom Air stated.

Azman Air, in an advisory to travellers, said there won’t be flight operations on election day and the next day.

The advisory reads, “this is to inform all our esteemed passengers that Azman Air will not operate any of its scheduled flights on Saturday, 25th and Sunday 26th February, 2023 due to restriction of movement resulting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper