A Vote For Atiku Is A Vote For Dishonor And Injustice





I am partly Fulani and I am the proud holder of a prestigious and powerful traditional title from the heart of the Caliphate which I am very proud of.

Apart from that I have lived in the North for the last 20 years and I consider it to be my home.

For those that still cannot comprehend the importance of a power shift to the South consider the following.

Every single democratically elected leader from the North since 1960, except for Sir Tafawa Balewa, has been a Fulani.

They are President Shehu Shagari, President Umaru Yaradua and President Muhammadu Buhari.

And it is a historical fact and common knowledge that Sir Tafawa Balewa, as Prime Minister from 1960 till 1966, though not a Fulani himself, took his directives and orders from the reverred and much-loved Saurdana of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, who was Premier of the North and who was a Fulani.

Given all this, it is painfully absurd for anyone to suggest that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, another Fulani, should take…





Source: Leadership Newspaper