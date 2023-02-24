BREAKING: INEC Postpones Enugu East Senatorial Election To March 11





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the conduct of senatorial election in Enugu East of Enugu State from February 25 to March 11, 2023.

The election would now hold alongside the governorship election in the State on the new date.

The development followed the death of Labour Party (LP) candidate in the Enugu East senatorial race, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu, on Wednesday.

Recalled that the Labour Party’s Enugu East senatorial candidate for Saturday’s national assembly elections was shot dead by unknown gunmen.

This unfortunate event occurred just three days before the elections.

Also, speaking on the development, Enugu State Labour Party chairman, Hon Casmir Agbo, told journalists that following the death of Chukwu, the party wrote the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

“INEC advised us and we met and wrote to INEC Abuja through the National Headquarters in line with Section 33 and 34. The party has 14 days to nominate another candidate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper