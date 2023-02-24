Cash Crunch: Lagos Traders To Partner CBN On e-Naira





As Lagos residents and traders groan and queue for long hours in bank premises in the state due to the current scarcity of cash caused by transition from a predominantly cash-based economy to a cashless one, the traders have expressed their preparedness to partner with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Bullnet Group on eNaira to cushion the effects of the cash crunch.

The president of Balogun Business Association (BBA), Mr. Oscar Odogwu, revealed thisyesterday in Lagos at a media parley on the current cash crunch and how the services introduced by Bullnet Group on the USSD Channel of the e-Naira launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021 can solve the problem.

Odogwu said the eNaira powered by Bullnet Group is a welcome development, saying, “We will partner the CBN and Bullnet on eNaira. I believe it will be more of a help to the traders. It will surely enhance our trades and businesses and settle the hassles we are currently going through .You know we traders don’t…





Source: Leadership Newspaper