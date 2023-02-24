JUST-IN: 15 Die, 7 Injured In Bauchi Fatal Auto Crash





At least 15 persons have been confirmed dead while seven others were injured in a ghastly auto crash along the ever-busy Jos-Bauchi highway.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi State Sector Command, in a First Information Report (FIR) about the accident indicated that the crash involved a truck and a commercial bus.

The FIR further indicated that the accident occurred in Nabordo, a community along the Bauchi – Jos road involving a Trailer with registration number DKD32 XB, and a Toyota Hiace commercial bus with registration number YLA 984XA.

The truck reportedly belongs to the fleet of Dangote, while the Toyota bus belongs to Adamawa State’s Sunshine Transport Corporation.

“Cumulatively, 22 persons were involved in the accident comprising 2 Female Adults, 18 Male Adults,1 Female Child and ,1 Male Child.

“The number of people killed were 15 comprising 12 male adults, 1 female adult, 1 male child and 1 female child while those injured were 7, 6 Male Adults and 1…





Source: Leadership Newspaper