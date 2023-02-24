Tinubu/Shettima Presidency Will Change Nigeria’s Narrative – Minister





With two days to the presidential election, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aaliyu, has said that the Tinubu/Shettima presidency will change the narrative of the country .

She disclosed this when she led a support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, Nigerians Unite for Tinubu/Shettima (NUFTS), on a special medical outreach to an exclusively Christian community of Piwoyi in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT.

According to Aliyu, the medical outreach was basically to provide much-needed and expected medical care for members of Piwoye community, which the people deserve.

She stressed that the essence of the medical outreach was part of efforts to add value to the health of Nigerians, especially the indigent who cannot afford the cost of maintaining their health and as a way to alleviate their plight amid health challenges in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper