Way Forward For 5G Amid Infrastructure Challenge In Nigeria





On January 24, 2023, Mafab Communications Limited launched its Fifth Generation (5G) network services, which it said will bring about a new dawn of infinite possibilities that will open more opportunities for Nigerians to grow businesses and create jobs in the digital economy sector.

5G is aimed to improve connectivity with greater speed and it creates new, intelligent systems and Mafab Communications is one of the three firms (including MTN) that won the bid for the 5G 3.5GHz Spectrum licenses issued by the Nigerian government after a competitive auction sale last year to deploy 5G services in the country.

During the elaborate launch of the network services and unveiling of a new logo of the company in Abuja, in the presence of the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Prof. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, the Chairman of Mafab Communications, Dr. Musbahu Bahir, in his address, noted that “the launch of Mafab 5G network is the beginning of immense opportunities for the country and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper