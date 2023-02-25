1 Dead As NSCDC Hilux Crashes





A Toyota Hilux conveying some officers of the Nigerian security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) from Lagos to Abuja for election monitoring was involved in a fatal accident, claiming one life yesterday.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that vehicle which was conveying a detachment of armed NSCDC operatives deployed from the Lagos Command of the corps to the Federal Capital Territory for election duty crashed around Giri junction in Gwagwalada local government area.

Five other occupants were reported to have sustained injuries and were taken for treatment at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

At the time of filing this report, the cause of the accident was yet to be known, and calls to the corps director of public relations were not responded to.

A source at the scene of the accident who helped with the evacuation and rescue effort told LEADERSHIP Weekend; “I took out one body, but there were others in critical condition and I pray they make it because of the injury they…





Source: Leadership Newspaper