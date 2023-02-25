2023: Election Offenders Must Face Justice, EU Warns





The European Union (EU) Parliament Observation Mission to the 2023 general elections has warned people trying to perpetrate violence and other forms of electoral offense, saying they would be severely punished.

Ms. Evin Incir, head of the EU Parliament Observation Mission to Nigeria, made this known when she led the team of the EU Parliament on a visit to Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama on Thursday in Abuja.

While responding to questions from journalists following reported cases of violence ahead of the elections even after the Peace Accords had been signed by various parties to the elections, Incir said; “There can never be impunity wherever violence takes place. So that is something that we continue stressing, and we hope that this will not take place anymore.”

Incir said the European Union is eager to support in all ways possible for Nigeria to achieve free, fair and credible elections.

“Nigeria is a close friend, partner, ally to the European Union…





Source: Leadership Newspaper