2023 Elections: EFCC Apprehends Woman With 18 PVCs In Kaduna





The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have intercepted a woman with 18 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the Badarawa, Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State.

The woman, said to be a member of a support group of one of the leading political parties, also had in her possession a 17-page list containing names of eligible voters, their bank details and phone numbers as accredited under Badarwa/Malali Polling Unit 01 and 08, Kaduna North Local Government Area of the State.

She was arrested by the EFCC undercover operatives, who pretended and told her they had voter cards and were desperate to sell them.

She was being investigated by the operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, to unravel other members of her syndicate, whom she claimed were also collecting voter cards and paying monies through PoS or direct bank transfers.

Agrieved voters had wanted to mob the suspect before she was quickly whisked away by the EFCC operatives.





Source: Leadership Newspaper