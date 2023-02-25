2023 Polls: Thugs Cart Away 8 BVAS Machines In Delta, Katsina





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that thugs disrupted voting exercise in Delta and Katsina States and carted away eight Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this in his first briefing on Election Day, explained that in Oshimili LGA of Delta State, thugs attacked a polling unit and two BVAS machines were lost in the process.

Similarly, he said in Safana LGA of Katsina State, thugs attacked one of its voting locations and snatched six BVAS machines but security agents have recovered three out of the six BVAS.

He, however, lamented that the target of political thugs was now the BVAS machine.

Mahmood said that the commission’s duty was to ensure that the elections are free, fair, and credible.

According to him, “In Oshimili LGA of Delta State, thugs attacked a polling unit and two BVAS machines were lost in the process. But again, determined that the election must continue, we were able to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper