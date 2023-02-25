Boosting Food Production Via Federal Govt’s Agric Interventions





President Muhammadu Buhari has, on many occasions, reiterated his administration’s resolve to fight hunger by supporting agricultural activities across the country.

Thus, during the Food Day Celebration in October 2021 at the venue of National Agricultural Showground –Tudun Wada, Abuja-Keffi, Nasarawa State — Buhari said that his administration would sustain interventions in the agricultural sector to boost food sufficiency and grow the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“As a result of the Federal Government’s policy initiatives and innovative funding in the sector, significant progress has therefore been made to improve agricultural productivity since the inception of the present administration”.

“In an effort to diversify the economy, the Federal Government has continued with its renewed focus on the agricultural sector, developed an array of policies, strategies and programmes, notable among which, is the Agricultural Promotion Policy (APP), the Green…





Source: Leadership Newspaper