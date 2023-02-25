Boxing: Fury Is The Best Heavyweight On The Planet – Mike Tyson





Mike Tyson has made a definitive pick for the best heavyweight in the world. Tyson – also known as ‘The Baddest Man On The Planet’ – is in the boxing history books as the youngest man to ever win a world heavyweight title. He had 50 wins from 58 fights, 44 knockouts in there, and was known for a swarming style that struck fear into the hearts of many opponents.

Since hanging up the gloves, he’s kept a keen eye on the game and is often employed as a pundit as well as interviewing fighters on his podcast.

Asked by Boxing Social if Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) is currently the best heavyweight on the planet, the man he was named after said of course he is.

“100% – he’s proved it over and over again that he’s the best. He couldn’t help to be the best he’s named after me – he could only be the greatest of all time.”

Fury is in his second reign as world heavyweight champion. Both of those occasions saw him win the titles from a long-reigning champion in their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper