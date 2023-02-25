BREAKING: Tinubu Wins Polling Unit





The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won the 2023 presidential election at his Polling Unit 085, Ward 3, at Kafi Street, Alausa, in Ikeja, Lagos.

In the poll results announced at the polling unit on Saturday, APC polled 33 votes of the 43 accredited voters as against eight polled by the Labour Party (LP) while the Peoples Democratic Parties (PDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP) polled one vote each.

In the Senatorial election, APC scored 36 votes to defeat PDP with four, while ZLP got 2 and ADC recorded one vote.

In the House Representatives election, APC got 31 votes while Labour Party scored note votes, while PDP scored two votes and SDP won one vote.

Tinubu, who had earlier voted at the polling unit, said, “I am very confident. I worked hard for it. I traversed the country sometimes four times and attended town hall meetings and various interest groups. I have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper