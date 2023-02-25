Buhari Orders Manhunt For Killers Of Enugu East LP Senatorial Candidate





President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to track down the killers of the Labour Party’s senatorial candidate for Enugu East, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu, and his personal aide.

He condemned the killing, saying the culprits have no respect for human life and dignity, and therefore “deserve the wrath of natural and divine justice.”

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement he signed on Friday titled ‘President Buhari condemns killing of Oyibo Chukwu, LPs senatorial candidate in Enugu.’

Buhari said he “believes that the perpetrators of this ignoble act, in Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, have no respect for human life and dignity, and therefore deserve the wrath of natural and divine justice.”

The president also affirmed his avowed commitment to an election that is devoid of violence and rancour.

He reminded all political actors that it is the choice of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper