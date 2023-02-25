CBN Reviews Cumulative Tenure Of Bank MDs, DMDs, EDs To 20 Years





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reviewed the tenure of directors including Managing Directors of Banks in the country, putting the cumulative tenure for Executive Directors, Deputy Managing Directors across the banking industry at a maximum of 20 years.

With the reviewed tenure, no bank executive is expected to surpass 20 years from the time of appointment as executive or non-executive director to deputy managing director and managing director.

This was contained in a circular dated February 24, 2023 sent to all deposit money banks by the apex bank and signed by the Director, Financial Policy and regulation department, Chibuzo Efobi.

According to the circular, titled “Review of Tenure of Executive Management and Non-Executive Directors of Deposit Money Banks in Nigeria”, the revised regulatory requirements for the tenure of Executive Management and Non-executive Directors of DMBs and Financial Holding Companies in the Code of Corporate Governance for Banks and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper