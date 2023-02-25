Election Yet To Start At Dutse-Sokale Chief Palace





Voters at Poling unit 001 at Chief Palace area of Dutse-Sokale have expressed frustration over failure of INEC officials to bring election materials for voting.

This reporter observed that some of the voters have started dispersing in anger after waiting for hours without hope of arrival of election officers.

One of the voters, Mercy Sandy told this newspaper that “it is frustrating. Look, I have been here since past morning and this past 12pm nobody to bring election materials. Nobody is giving us explanation. We don’t even know whether they are still coming with the materials or not.”

The unit is used by the entire Sokale community and its environs.

Meanwhile, election started early enough at Koro Chief Palace Poling unit 037 where the voting crowd is casting vote.

Those who spoke to our reporter said they were happy with the process. “So far, the process is good enough and encouraging. I just casted my vote,” Mrs Blessing Kodu said.





Source: Leadership Newspaper