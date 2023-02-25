How Borno IDPs Survive, Thrive Making Zanna Cap





Zanna cap which is known as Zanna Yauri or Zanna Dapcherima in Kanuri language, one of the major languages of the people of Borno, is also called Tangaram in Hausa language. The cap is one of the prides of the people of Bama Local Government Area, Borno state, a craft which is traceable to Yemen and an inheritance from their forefathers.

The Zanna cap has over the years earned a special place in Nigeria’s cap culture. President Muhammadu Buhari is always seen wearing the famous Zanna cap, even Nigerian-born rapper Naeto C amongst other prominent individuals across Africa including state governors from northern states are also seen wearing the Zanna Cap. In Maiduguri, the cap is sold between N10,000 to N15,000 while in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja the cap is sold at N20,000, N30,000, and can even be sold for N80,000.

‘’The caps are very strong and that is why many people buy them for weddings and other special occasions. Generally, it is also prestigious to put on a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper