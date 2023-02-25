JUST-IN: Zamfara PDP Candidate Escapes Assassination Attempt As State-backed Anti-thuggery Team Attacks Convoy





Zamfara State government owned Anti-thuggery Committee, on Thursday, attacked State’s governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dauda Lawal.

The team fired shots at Lawal’s convoy, who was said to be in company of his wife at the time.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the Zamfara State chapter of the PDP has secured a court order restraining the anti-thuggery committee from all forms of activities in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Gusau, the state capital on Friday, Lawal accused Governor Muhammad Bello Matawalle of playing the dirtiest of politics.

“It is a matter of record that last night the Zamfara State-backed anti-thuggery committee ambushed my entourage; the reason for this press conference was to address a horrific and disturbing incident in Gusau, Zamfara State.

“At around 11:30 pm on Thursday, 23/2/2023, my motorcade conveying my wife and her entourage was ambushed by a state-sponsored militia disguised as Anti Thuggery…





Source: Leadership Newspaper