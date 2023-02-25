Lagos Gov Sanwo-Olu, Wife, Vote, Commend INEC





The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has voted in the ongoing presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who arrived his polling unit at St Steven Catholic School, Eiyekole, unit 006, Ward 15, Adeniji Adele, Lagos Island, Lagos, at 10:22am, came in the company of his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

The governor and his wife, however, voted at exactly 10:25am, even as he commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over what he called seamless voting processes.

“We came in here and after a couple of minutes we, my wife and I were called for accreditation and the accreditation went very well. For my wife and I, we were given ballot papers to cast our votes without any form of hindrance or intimidation,” the governor said.

However, voters, including aged and young ones were seen conducting themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner.

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was also working perfectly, with voting and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper