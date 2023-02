Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has been declared winner in the polling unit of former Senate President, David Mark, located at the VIP Unit 01, GRA, Otukpo in Otukpo local government area of Benue State.

Our correspondent gathered that Obi got 178 votes to defeat the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, who got 22 and 18 votes respectively.





Source: Leadership Newspaper