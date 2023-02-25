Vote-buying: ICPC Arrests Man With N2m Cash In Bauchi





The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), has confirmed the arrest of one Hassan Ahmad with N2million cash piled in a bag while driving in a tinted Hilux vehicle from Bauchi State to neighbouring Gombe State.

ICPC suspected that the cash was meant to be delivered to an unnamed political gladiator in Gombe for possible vote-buying.

The anti-graft agency, who took to its verified Twitter handle, said Ahmad was intercepted by men of the 33 Artillery Brigade Operation Safe Conduct deployed to Alkaleri local government area of Bauchi State.

The troops thereafter handed the suspect over to ICPC in Bauchi.

The suspect, according to the commission, was in possession of N900,000 new notes and N1.1million old notes.

The commission added that the funds were being conveyed in a tinted black Hilux vehicle with registration number JMA 85 AZ.

“The funds, packed in a ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag, comprises six bundles of one thousand naira new notes of N600,000;…





Source: Leadership Newspaper