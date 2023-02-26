2023 Election: BVAS Glitches Evidence Of INEC’s Poor Preparation – Wike





Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, has said the associated slow performance of the Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation System (BIVAS) is evidence of poor preparation by the Independent Electoral National Commission (INEC) for the 2023 general elections.

Wike expressed displeasure when he spoke with journalists after he cast his vote at 12.42pm at his polling unit 7 in Ward 9, Rumueprikom of Obio/Akpor local government area.

The governor and his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike had returned two hours after they were initially unable to cast their votes due to failure of BIVAS to accredit them.

He said despite the promise of fixing the identified problem that delayed voting at the polling unit, INEC seemed still not in full control in order to ensure the BIVAS machine operate maximally.

Wike said: “Of all the promises made since I left here two hours ago, the BIVAS is still not very functional. I don’t want to begin to suspect foul play.

“But from reports that I have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper