2023 Elections: Tinubu Leads In 10 Ogun LGAs As Atiku, Obi Trail Behind





Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is currently leading other contestants from other political parties in 10 local government areas of Ogun State from the results of the Saturday’s presidential election announced by the returning officers in their respective LGAs.

Tinubu polled a total number of 125,225 votes so far to defeat candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who scored a total votes of 46,522, and candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who polled a total number of 24,076 votes.

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), however, takes distant fourth position with a total number of 591 votes so far.

The local government results declared so far were Remo North, Ikenne, Egbado South, Ewekoro and Abeokuta North.

Others were Ijebu North, Ijebu North-East, Imeko Afon, Odeda and Ijebu-Ode Local government areas.

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC)…





Source: Leadership Newspaper